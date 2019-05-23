College Basketball Podcast: Did Michigan get it right by hiring Juwan Howard to coach the Wolverines?

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss big recruiting developments for Memphis, LSU and Washington

Michigan announced Juwan Howard as its new coach on Wednesday. So we now have yet another famous alum with NBA ties leading his alma mater without ever previously working on a college campus. Will this work -- like Fred Hoiberg worked at Iowa State, and the way Penny Hardaway is working at Memphis? Or will this ultimately prove to be a bad idea -- like Clyde Drexler at Houston and Chris Mullin at St. John's?

Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Michigan's decision to go with a member of the Fab Five. Then, at about the 20-minute mark, we turned our attention to some recent recruiting developments -- specifically 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa committing to Memphis (and giving Penny Hardaway the nation's No. 1 recruiting class), 5-star forward Trendon Watford committing to LSU, and 5-star forward Jaden McDaniels committing to Washington.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories