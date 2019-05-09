College Basketball Podcast: Did the government overpromise and underdeliver in the hoops bribery trial?

Christian Dawkins and Merl Code were (once again) convicted of federal crimes on Wednesday. Matt Norlander wrote about it. I wrote about it. Then we got together Thursday morning and discussed it from a variety of angles on a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

We opened with some general thoughts about the government over-promising and under-delivering as it relates to this college basketball scandal, which is largely what I spent my column on. After that, the conversation went like this:

11:00: Which college basketball program was damaged most via these federal trials? Arizona? Kansas? LSU? Or somebody else?

Which college basketball program was damaged most via these federal trials? Arizona? Kansas? LSU? Or somebody else? 16:30: How do Arizona fans go about deciding when they can and cannot believe Christian Dawkins? What's the process there? And how bad, for Sean Miller, was Dawkins' non-answer about whether Miller knows Arizona players were paid? More or less, Dawkins said he couldn't answer that question honestly because his answer might cost Miller his job.

