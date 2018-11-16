College Basketball Podcast: Did we underestimate what losing four NBA players would mean for Villanova?

Villanova, the reigning national champ, got smoked this week at home by Michigan. Jay Wright's Wildcats were 6.5-point favorites that lost by 27. Crazy outcome. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of The Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Big East program.

After that, the conversation went like this:

