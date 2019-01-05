College Basketball Podcast: Did you realize Michigan is 28-1 in its past 29 games?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also preview the weekend's top games -- including Indiana at Michigan
Michigan is 14-0 this season with 12 double-digit wins -- among them a 27-point victory at Villanova, a 17-point victory over North Carolina and a 19-point victory over Purdue. Even more impressive than that, I think, is the fact that Michigan is 28-1 in its past 29 games dating to last season. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Wolverines.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 5:59: Bol Bol had season-ending foot surgery Thursday. So Oregon just lost its best player, which is another tough blow for the Pac-12. Will this injury greatly affect where the 7-2 center is selected in the NBA Draft? Or, at this point, is he a guaranteed top-10 pick no matter what?
- 10:30: We did midterm reports over the past 10 days for each of the top seven leagues -- specifically the ACC, AAC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. So Norlander and I shared our picks to win each conference. While doing so, we touched on numerous teams -- among them Virginia, Arizona State, Iowa State, Duke, Kentucky, UCF and Mississippi State.
- 33:27: We closed the podcast by previewing four games scheduled for this weekend. The four games discussed are No. 8 Michigan State at No. 14 Ohio State, No. 9 Florida State at No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 Kansas at Iowa State, and No. 21 Indiana at No. 2 Michigan.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
