College Basketball Podcast: Did you realize Michigan is 28-1 in its past 29 games?

Michigan is 14-0 this season with 12 double-digit wins -- among them a 27-point victory at Villanova, a 17-point victory over North Carolina and a 19-point victory over Purdue. Even more impressive than that, I think, is the fact that Michigan is 28-1 in its past 29 games dating to last season. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Wolverines.

5:59 : Bol Bol had season-ending foot surgery Thursday. So Oregon just lost its best player, which is another tough blow for the Pac-12. Will this injury greatly affect where the 7-2 center is selected in the NBA Draft? Or, at this point, is he a guaranteed top-10 pick no matter what?



