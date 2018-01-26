College Basketball Podcast: On Michigan State’s mess and UConn’s investigation

Mark Hollis is out as athletic director at Michigan State. Some are suggesting Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo should be next. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast by discussing that.

The details in this ESPN report must be addressed. It'll be interesting to hear what Izzo says when he's asked to publicly explain why he let people accused of such serious acts remain a part of his basketball program.

The NCAA is investigating UConn again.

On one hand, that's not good. On the other hand, though, it could end up saving the school $9 million if it uncovers a violation that creates a way to fire Kevin Ollie for cause. So perhaps this is good for UConn? Weird deal. We discussed at the 24:32 mark.

Lots of interesting matchups this weekend:

We offered predictions for each of those games. I enthusiastically picked underdogs twice. That conversation starts at the 33:20 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

