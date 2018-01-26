College Basketball Podcast: On Michigan State’s mess and UConn’s investigation
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also offer predictions for most of this weekend's top games
Mark Hollis is out as athletic director at Michigan State. Some are suggesting Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo should be next. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast by discussing that.
The details in this ESPN report must be addressed. It'll be interesting to hear what Izzo says when he's asked to publicly explain why he let people accused of such serious acts remain a part of his basketball program.
The NCAA is investigating UConn again.
On one hand, that's not good. On the other hand, though, it could end up saving the school $9 million if it uncovers a violation that creates a way to fire Kevin Ollie for cause. So perhaps this is good for UConn? Weird deal. We discussed at the 24:32 mark.
Lots of interesting matchups this weekend:
- No. 2 Virginia at No. 4 Duke
- No. 12 Oklahoma at Alabama
- Texas A&M at No. 5 Kansas
- Kentucky at No. 7 West Virginia
- No. 1 Villanova at Marquette
- No. 6 Michigan State at Maryland
- No. 3 Purdue at Indiana
- No. 18 Clemson at Georgia Tech
We offered predictions for each of those games. I enthusiastically picked underdogs twice. That conversation starts at the 33:20 mark.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.
-
UVA's Bennett is the new Bo Ryan
Virginia has shown it deserves the benefit of the doubt each preseason, no matter what
-
Hollis' retirement won't change much
Friday's surprising retirement should be instructive to those putting others at risk for w...
-
Ohio vs. Buffalo NCAA hoops odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Buffalo-Ohio game 10,000 times
-
Duke needs better defense to be elite
It's been a struggle for Coach K to get his players to be better defenders, but if they do,...
-
Friday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings
After an overtime loss to Utah on Thursday, the Sun Devils are barely hanging in our daily...
-
Big 12-SEC challenge TV, schedule, dates
Trae Young and Collin Sexton headline a loaded afternoon slate on Saturday
Add a Comment