College Basketball Podcast: Discussing the CBS Sports Classic featuring UCLA vs. Ohio State and Kentucky vs. North Carolina
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander opened by looking back at Duke's win over Texas Tech
Duke beat Texas Tech inside Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The final score was 69-58. But, if you watched it, you know it was much more competitive than the score suggests. The game was actually tied with 6:30 remaining. Then Duke closed on a 16-5 run to win by double-digits. So Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Blue Devils and Red Raiders.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 9:47: Kevin Keatts' inherited a North Carolina State program that finished 109th at KenPom the season before he got there and took it to the NCAA Tournament in Year One. Tremendous. Now, in Year Two, he's doing it again. His Wolfpack are 10-1 with a win over Auburn -- which has NC State fans all up in my Twitter mentions. I took a moment to address them. Some might call it a rant.
- 21:37: The first game of Saturday's CBS Sports Classic (Watch on CBS, streaming on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV) at the United Center in Chicago is UCLA vs. Ohio State. Can the Bruins, fresh off a 29-point loss at Cincinnati, avoid a three-game losing steak?
- 24:39: The second game of Saturday's CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago is Kentucky vs. North Carolina. Can the Wildcats avoid dropping to 0-3 away from Rupp Arena?
- 30:07: Kansas will play its first road game of the season Saturday night at Arizona State. The Jayhawks are undefeated and ranked No. 1. But they've trailed unranked teams in the second half twice -- and been to overtime two times. Is this where Bill Self's team finally gets caught?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke holds on to No. 3
Chris Beard's Red Raiders remain No. 10 after losing to the Blue Devils
-
Watch No. 21 Houston vs. Coppin State
Houston has won 10 straight to start the season
-
Who will Zion play for next year at MSG?
After the Blue Devils turned back Texas Tech, the talk turned to the next time some of their...
-
Duke escapes Texas Tech, wins by 11
The Blue Devils trailed for much of Thursday's game but went on to win by 11 in MSG
-
St. Bonaventure vs. Northeastern odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Northeastern vs. St. Bonaventure game...
-
UK transfer Green headed to UW
Green is a former five-star prospect who will head to play for Mike Hopkins and the Huskie...