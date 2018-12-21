College Basketball Podcast: Discussing the CBS Sports Classic featuring UCLA vs. Ohio State and Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Duke beat Texas Tech inside Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The final score was 69-58. But, if you watched it, you know it was much more competitive than the score suggests. The game was actually tied with 6:30 remaining. Then Duke closed on a 16-5 run to win by double-digits. So Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Blue Devils and Red Raiders.

After that, the conversation went like this:

9:47: Kevin Keatts' inherited a North Carolina State program that finished 109th at KenPom the season before he got there and took it to the NCAA Tournament in Year One. Tremendous. Now, in Year Two, he's doing it again. His Wolfpack are 10-1 with a win over Auburn -- which has NC State fans all up in my Twitter mentions. I took a moment to address them. Some might call it a rant.



21:37: The first game of Saturday's CBS Sports Classic (Watch on CBS, streaming on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV) at the United Center in Chicago is UCLA vs. Ohio State. Can the Bruins, fresh off a 29-point loss at Cincinnati, avoid a three-game losing steak?



24:39: The second game of Saturday's CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago is Kentucky vs. North Carolina. Can the Wildcats avoid dropping to 0-3 away from Rupp Arena?



30:07: Kansas will play its first road game of the season Saturday night at Arizona State. The Jayhawks are undefeated and ranked No. 1. But they've trailed unranked teams in the second half twice -- and been to overtime two times. Is this where Bill Self's team finally gets caught?

