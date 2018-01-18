College Basketball Podcast: Discussing Trae Young, Kentucky and, yes, Devan Downey

South Carolina beat Kentucky on Tuesday. Which means the Gamecocks won the annual #DevanDowneyGame in Columbia, South Carolina. So I shouted out DD the GOAT on TV. And where else did you think we were going to start this episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast?

Yes, Matt Norlander and I discussed the Devan Downey phenomenon for a bit. Then, at the 6:15 mark, we focused on Kentucky's issues. After that, at the 10:14 mark, we turned our attention to the worst performance of Trae Young's college career. And after that, at the 14:56 mark, we spent some time on some interesting Wednesday night results. Among them:

After that, at the 21:34 mark, we previewed Thursday night's Gonzaga-Saint Mary's showdown and also looked ahead to Saturday's schedule. And we closed on Zion Williamson's college announcement that's supposed to come this weekend. Clemson is the favorite, for what it's worth. That conversation starts at the 32:06 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney