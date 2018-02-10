College Basketball Podcast: Do you realize how little there is to Arizona’s resume?

Arizona is 19-6 overall, 9-3 in the Pac-12 and alone atop the league standings. On the surface, that seems fine. But there are problems below the surface because Arizona is just 3-2 against top-50 RPI teams with four sub-50 losses and a defensive efficiency rating that ranks 111th nationally.

That's not great.

So Matt Norlander and I discussed the Wildcats at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. Then, at the 9:51 mark, we got into Villanova's surprising loss to St. John's. And then, at the 17:07 mark, we discussed the incredible season Ohio State is having under first-year coach Chris Holtmann.

Did you see North Carolina beat Duke?

We discussed that at the 25:52 mark.

And we closed with a preview of the weekend by offering predictions for three games -- specifically Purdue at Michigan State, Kentucky at Texas A&M and Gonzaga at Saint Mary's. That conversation starts at the 31:27 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney