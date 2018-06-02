College Basketball Podcast: Does Michigan's John Beilein make sense for the Detroit Pistons?

John Beilein has reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job with the Detroit Pistons. So that's an interesting development -- one that Matt Norlander and I discussed at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast.

Is Beilein a good fit for the NBA? Is the Big Ten about to lose a basketball coach in June for the second straight year? We spent about 25 minutes on that topic. After that, the conversation went like this:

25:22: The deadline for underclassmen for withdraw from the NBA Draft came and went Wednesday. So we got into a conversation about the winners and losers as it relates to leave-or-stay decisions. And we started with the losers -- among them Villanova, which ended up losing its top four scorers early to the NBA Draft. Other losers include Maryland and Wake Forest. And how frustrated must Danny Manning be? He lost two of his top three scorers early to the NBA Draft even though neither is guaranteed to even be selected. Brutal.

32:58: Among the winners, I think, are Nevada, Syracuse, Indiana and, yes, Kentucky. Because even though John Calipari's Wildcats lost four players early to the NBA Draft, the fact that they're returning two of their top five scorers has to be considered a win -- especially if they also add Stanford transfer Reid Travis and Class of 2019 star Ashton Hagans, the latter of whom is eventually expected to reclassify. These developments could make Kentucky the favorite to win the national championship.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.