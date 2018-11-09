College Basketball Podcast: Duke is better than the Fab Five but inferior to all NBA teams

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the talk of the sport -- Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils

Three days after Duke humiliated Kentucky in the Champions Classic, the Blue Devils continue to be the talk of the sport. So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on the team that's ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

  • OPEN: Chris Webber and Jalen Rose need to calm down. It's ludicrous to say Zion Williamson couldn't start for the Fab Five -- and it's probably wrong to suggest Duke couldn't beat the Fab Five. Do folks not remember that the First Fab team went 11-7 in the Big Ten? They were a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament!
  • 18:30: That said, the Duke-could-beat-an-NBA-team stuff is equally dumb. Duke has, maybe, four or five NBA players on its roster while the worst NBA team has a roster filled with -- follow me here -- nothing but NBA players. Plus, they're mostly grown-ass men. So I don't care if we're talking about the Cavs or the Suns. Either would beat Duke -- or any other college team -- by however many points it wanted.
  • 21:28: The FBI has given the NCAA the go-ahead to investigate and punish schools connected to its ongoing investigation. What does that mean for Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, etc?
  • 24:49: No. 25 Washington is at No. 11 Auburn late Friday. Plus, there's the Veterans Classic featuring Wichita State-Providence and Maryland-Navy. So we closed with some thoughts on this weekend's games.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories