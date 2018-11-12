College Basketball Podcast: Duke's Zion Williamson is something else

A few weeks ago on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, Matt Norlander predicted that West Virginia would be the one team ranked in the preseason AP poll to not make the NCAA Tournament. Who knows if he'll ultimately be right. But he's definitely off to a great start considering the Mountaineers are currently 0-1 with a home loss to Buffalo.

8:20: Auburn looked great Friday night in an 88-66 win over Washington. Is it possible the Tigers will end up being the SEC's best instead of Kentucky or Tennessee?



13:01: Duke freshman Zion Williamson got 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in Sunday's 94-72 win over Army NBA Draft? And did Kentucky also struggling against Southern Illinois take the shine off of what the Blue Devils did to UK?



20:02: Who should be ranked No. 1 right now -- Duke or Kansas?



23:12: North Carolina is 2-0 with two road wins -- one at Wofford, the other at Elon. Norlander said that amounts to the best resume in the nation right now. I countered with, "You're out of your mind." (Yes, we argued for about eight minutes.)



31:48: We have Xavier-Wisconsin and Memphis-LSU on Tuesday, then Michigan-Villanova on Wednesday. So we closed by discussing those three matchups just a little bit.



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.