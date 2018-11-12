College Basketball Podcast: Duke's Zion Williamson is something else
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball -- including North Carolina's 2-0 start
A few weeks ago on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, Matt Norlander predicted that West Virginia would be the one team ranked in the preseason AP poll to not make the NCAA Tournament. Who knows if he'll ultimately be right. But he's definitely off to a great start considering the Mountaineers are currently 0-1 with a home loss to Buffalo.
So we opened this podcast on West Virginia.
After that, the conversation went something like this:
- 8:20: Auburn looked great Friday night in an 88-66 win over Washington. Is it possible the Tigers will end up being the SEC's best instead of Kentucky or Tennessee?
- 13:01: Duke freshman Zion Williamson got 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in Sunday's 94-72 win over Army. Just an absolute monster. He's 22-of-27 from the field through two games and is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals. Will he be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft? And did Kentucky also struggling against Southern Illinois take the shine off of what the Blue Devils did to UK?
- 20:02: Who should be ranked No. 1 right now -- Duke or Kansas?
- 23:12: North Carolina is 2-0 with two road wins -- one at Wofford, the other at Elon. Norlander said that amounts to the best resume in the nation right now. I countered with, "You're out of your mind." (Yes, we argued for about eight minutes.)
- 31:48: We have Xavier-Wisconsin and Memphis-LSU on Tuesday, then Michigan-Villanova on Wednesday. So we closed by discussing those three matchups just a little bit.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
