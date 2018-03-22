College Basketball Podcast: Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 starts Thursday. Matt Norlander will be in Boston for the East Regional. I'll be in studio in New York for CBS Sports Network. Should be a fun few days. And we used this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast to preview things.

OPEN: Kentucky is now the clear favorite in the South Regional -- whether John Calipari wants to acknowledge it or not

Kentucky is now the clear favorite in the South Regional -- 15:29: Gonzaga is the only West Coast team still alive in the West Regional. Will that create a home-court advantage at Staples Center? Are the Zags headed to a second straight Final Four? Or will Florida State, Michigan or Texas A&M derail them?

Gonzaga is the only West Coast team still alive in the West Regional. Will that create a home-court advantage at Staples Center? Are the Zags headed to a second straight Final Four? Or will Florida State, Michigan or Texas A&M derail them? 23:16: What's more fun than Jalen Brunson versus Press Virginia? We'll get that Friday night in the East Regional. Can anybody keep Villanova from going to a second Final Four in a three-year stretch? Will Isaac Haas play for Purdue?

What's more fun than Jalen Brunson versus Press Virginia? We'll get that Friday night in the East Regional. Can anybody keep Villanova from going to a second Final Four in a three-year stretch? Will Isaac Haas play for Purdue? 30:36: Are you ready for the Syracuse zone vs. the Duke zone? Can the Orange frustrate the Blue Devils the way they frustrated Michigan State? Or is Duke just too talented to get caught here? Either way, Norlander thinks Clemson could scare Kansas. I disagree. But he swears he believes it.

We closed the podcast on Memphis' hiring of Penny Hardaway, who is already off to a great start. I explained why those who don't understand why Memphis fired Tubby Smith either just aren't in the know or struggle with basic math. Then I explained why Hardaway was the only sensible option. Then I explained why it really might work.

That conversation starts at the 39:13 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.