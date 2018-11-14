College Basketball Podcast: Georgetown's Mac McClung is a reverse-dunking social media star
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in the sport -- including Xavier's Hanky McSpanky
Georgetown is 3-0 with a road win at Illinois -- and the Hoyas have a white dude reverse-dunking. So, obviously, we opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast on Mac McClung.
After that, the conversation went like this ...
- 11:23: Is the world ready for Xavier's Hankie McSpanky?
- 15:23: The Big Ten has 10 top-40 KenPom teams -- which is more than any other league. (The Pac-12, by the way, only has one.) And Nebraska is No. 1 in the Sagarin ratings. Did you realize this?
- 21:47: There's a doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. It's Syracuse-Connecticut followed by Oregon-Iowa. We discussed both games -- plus Bol Bol.
- 29:23: Buffalo has two road wins over top-100 KenPom teams. Should the Bulls be ranked?
- 34:31: Duke won't play a road game until Jan. 8. Why does this bother anybody?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
