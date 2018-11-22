College Basketball Podcast: Gonzaga upsets Duke in Maui title game -- after Zion helps spark second-half comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss James Wiseman picking Memphis -- and Friday's Kansas-Tennessee showdown
LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The undefeated talk is over. The they-can-beat-an-NBA-team stuff should also be done. And that's because No. 3 Gonzaga beat No. 1 Duke, 89-87, on Wednesday here at the Lahaina Civic Center in the championship game of the Maui Invitational. Just as soon as I filed my column after the wild affair, I returned to my hotel and recorded a new episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast with Matt Norlander.
We opened on Gonzaga-Duke.
We discussed it for 23 minutes straight.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 23:30: James Wiseman, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2019, picked Memphis over Kentucky on Tuesday. How big is that for Penny Hardaway? How bad is that for John Calipari?
- 38:07: It won't get as much attention as No. 1 Duke vs. No. 3 Gonzaga. But No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 5 Tennessee, on Friday at Barclays Center, should be similarly great. Norlander will be there. We both offered predictions for the top-five showdown.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
