College Basketball Podcast: How bad were Wednesday's developments in federal court for Arizona coach Sean Miller?

Sean Miller's name was brought up in federal court on Wednesday -- and not in a good way. The prosecution submitted a secretly recorded FBI video featuring Christian Dawkins explaining to undercover agents that Sean Miller was running Arizona's basketball program in violation of NCAA rules. What will this mean for Miller going forward? How illogical are the Arizona fans who are still insisting this all amounts to nothing? Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by answering those questions and more. After that, the conversation went like this:

26:30: Rick Pitino has always insisted he knew nothing of the violations happening on his watch at Louisville. For what it's worth, Dawkins is on video saying the same thing. So that's interesting, right?

Rick Pitino has always insisted he knew nothing of the violations happening on his watch at Louisville. For what it's worth, Dawkins is on video saying the same thing. So that's interesting, right? 41:30: Cole Anthony committed to North Carolina this week -- and the Tar Heels now have the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Is this what to expect from UNC going forward now that the NCAA cloud has been lifted?

Cole Anthony committed to North Carolina this week -- and the Tar Heels now have the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Is this what to expect from UNC going forward now that the NCAA cloud has been lifted? 49:00: I updated the Top 25 And 1 this week to reflect recent developments. Michigan State is still No. 1. But Michigan and Virginia dropped. And should Duke really be No. 2?

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.