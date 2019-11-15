College Basketball Podcast: How did Seton Hall's Myles Powell get so healthy all of a sudden?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
Michigan State beat Seton Hall Thursday night. So congrats to the Spartans. But, truth be told, Myles Powell was the story. Just five days after coach Kevin Willard strongly suggested his All-American guard would miss multiple games, Powell was in the starting lineup. He scored 37 points in 34 minutes and nearly led the Pirates to an upset of the team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll.
So Matt Norlander and I got together Friday morning to discuss Willard's weird injury report, and Powell's incredible performance, at the top of this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. How did Powell get so healthy so quickly? And is he, as Willard said, the best player in the country?
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 15:00: So Michigan State is now 2-1 with a win over Seton Hall and a loss to Kentucky. Norlander and I have both watched basically every possession of each game. So we focused on the Spartans for about 10 minutes -- everything from Cassius Winston to Xavier Tillman, and Michigan State's somewhat surprising efficiency numbers through three games.
- 25:00: James Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday morning -- at which point Memphis ruled the 5-star freshman ineligible and applied for reinstatement. What led to this sequence of events? Why did Wiseman reverse course? What's next for him and the Tigers? What kind of punishment can he and his school expect the NCAA to deliver?
- 42:30: We closed Friday's podcast, as usual, by picking five games against the spread. The games, in order, are Washington vs. Tennessee, Cornell at DePaul, Belmont at Boston College, Florida at UConn and Seton Hall at Saint Louis.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Howard vs. Robert Morris odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Howard vs. Robert Morris game 10,000...
-
Michigan St. wins thriller at Seton Hall
Myles Powell's status heading into this game was uncertain -- and then he put up a bonkers...
-
Grading freshmen after their first week
You wouldn't have known it was the first college games for many of these fantastic freshmen
-
VCU fans troll Wade with FBI jackets
Wade spent two seasons at VCU before taking the head coaching job at LSU
-
Michigan State vs. Seton Hall odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan State vs. Seton Hall game...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...