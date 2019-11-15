College Basketball Podcast: How did Seton Hall's Myles Powell get so healthy all of a sudden?

Michigan State beat Seton Hall Thursday night. So congrats to the Spartans. But, truth be told, Myles Powell was the story. Just five days after coach Kevin Willard strongly suggested his All-American guard would miss multiple games, Powell was in the starting lineup. He scored 37 points in 34 minutes and nearly led the Pirates to an upset of the team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

So Matt Norlander and I got together Friday morning to discuss Willard's weird injury report, and Powell's incredible performance, at the top of this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. How did Powell get so healthy so quickly? And is he, as Willard said, the best player in the country?

After that, the conversation went like this:

