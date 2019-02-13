College basketball podcast: How Duke turned the tide on Louisville for its incredible comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the controversial ending in LSU's win at Kentucky
Louisville led Duke by 23 points with 9:08 remaining -- and still lost somehow. Crazy game. Crazy finish. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Blue Devils' incredible comeback win at the KFC Yum! Center.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 18:00: LSU beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena. But was that basket interference? And does the NCAA need to change the rule and alter what's reviewable and what isn't?
- 30:00: Kansas State is now projected to win the Big 12 outright after Tuesday night's win at Texas. And did John Beilein really get ejected from a game for the first time since 1979?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
