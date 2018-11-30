College Basketball Podcast: How good are John Beilein's Michigan Wolverines?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss whether UNC 'stinks' like Roy Williams says
Michigan is 7-0 with blowout wins over the past two national champions -- specifically Villanova and North Carolina. And the Wolverines are, once again, excellent defensively thanks to John Beilein's hiring of Luke Yaklich after the 2016-17 season. So Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing what appears to be the Big Ten's best team.
After that, the conversation went like this:
7:03: Roy Williams said North Carolina stinks. Is he right?
11:52: The Bob Knight 30 For 30 -- "The Last Days of Knight" -- made its television debut on Thursday. I didn't watch it. But Norlander did. So we spent a few minutes discussing the controversial coaching icon -- and I retold my Bob Knight/Bacon story.
24:50: There are zero games between top-15 teams this weekend. But No. 1 Gonzaga is on the road against a quality Creighton team. And No. 5 Nevada is at USC. So event thought it doesn't look like a great weekend on paper it still might produce some interesting results.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
