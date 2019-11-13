College Basketball Podcast: How historically crazy is Evansville's upset of Kentucky?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments in the Big 12
The story of Tuesday night was what happened inside Rupp Arena -- specifically Evansville's incredible upset of top-ranked Kentucky. Considering UK was a 25-point favorite, this was the third-largest betting upset in the past 15 seasons in a game between two Division I programs. Furthermore, Evansville closed as a 40-to-1 underdog on the money line; Buster Douglas, you might remember, was a 42-to-1 underdog against Mike Tyson in February 1990. So this was essentially college basketball's Tyson-Douglas moment.
Wild stuff.
So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday morning to talk about it for a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. How historically crazy was this upset? Is it the worse loss for John Calipari at Kentucky? Was it UK's worst loss ever at Rupp? And what, if anything, does it say about the still-developing Wildcats? We discussed the unexpected development from every angle.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 21:00: Tuesday was a big day for the Big 12 because two Big 12 programs secured commitments from five-star prospects. Kansas got Bryce Thompson. Texas Tech got Namari Burnett. So what was more surprising -- the Jayhawks landing a five-star prospect with NCAA sanctions likely on the way, or the Red Raiders landing a 5-star prospect in a sport in which the school has historically struggled recruiting?
- 34:30: The The biggest game left on the schedule this week is Thursday night's showdown between No. 3 Michigan State and No. 12 Seton Hall at the Prudential Center in New Jersey just outside of New York City. Can the Pirates actually pull this off without Myles Powell, the injured All-American who is not expected to play? And, if they somehow do it, do you realize Michigan State will go from being the preseason No. 1 to a team that's 1-2 with losses to a Kentucky team that subsequently lost to Evansville and a Seton Hall team missing its best player? That would be a weird way to start the season.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
