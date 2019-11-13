College Basketball Podcast: How historically crazy is Evansville's upset of Kentucky?

The story of Tuesday night was what happened inside Rupp Arena -- specifically Evansville's incredible upset of top-ranked Kentucky. Considering UK was a 25-point favorite, this was the third-largest betting upset in the past 15 seasons in a game between two Division I programs. Furthermore, Evansville closed as a 40-to-1 underdog on the money line; Buster Douglas, you might remember, was a 42-to-1 underdog against Mike Tyson in February 1990. So this was essentially college basketball's Tyson-Douglas moment.

Wild stuff.

So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I got together Wednesday morning to talk about it for a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. How historically crazy was this upset? Is it the worse loss for John Calipari at Kentucky? Was it UK's worst loss ever at Rupp? And what, if anything, does it say about the still-developing Wildcats? We discussed the unexpected development from every angle.

After that, the conversation went like this:

