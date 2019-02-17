College basketball podcast: How Kentucky beat (and humbled) Tennessee at Rupp Arena

Matt Norlander was inside Rupp Arena late Saturday to document Kentucky's impressive 86-69 victory over Tennessee. So, naturally, we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball on that development that caused movement in the Top 25 And 1 -- but only after I asked Norlander to explain why he was actually recording in Terminal B at Indianapolis International Airport.

After that, the conversation went like this:

12:30: I've had Gonzaga ranked ahead of Duke for weeks with little pushback from anybody. But now that I have Gonzaga No. 1 and Duke No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1

27:30: The Big 12 is super-interesting again

The 43:00: Campbell's Chris Clemons became, on Saturday, just the ninth player in Division I men's basketball history to score 3,000 career points. So shouts to him. And South Dakota State's Mike Daum should join the club soon. So shouts to him too.

45:00: We closed by looking ahead to a few games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday -- among them Virginia at Virginia Tech, Kansas State at West Virginia and Purdue at Indiana.

