College Basketball Podcast: How much do we know about Kentucky through nine games?

No. 6 Kentucky is 8-1, on a six-game winning streak and in possession of a neutral-court victory over Michigan State. On the surface, that's good. But what do we really know about the Wildcats through nine games?

Answer: Not a lot.

So in advance of an interesting three-game stretch for UK, Matt Norlander and I decided to open Wednesday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast on John Calipari's blue-blood program -- and that's because, hard as this is to believe, Kentucky has mostly been off of the national radar since losing to Evansville more than a month ago. The combined record of the teams the Wildcats have played since that historically bad loss is 25-37. The average KenPom ranking of the teams the Wildcats have played since that historically bad loss is 215th. That's lame. And it's why the next three games -- Wednesday against Utah, Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State and the following Saturday against No. 3 Louisville -- will likely tell us more about Kentucky than the first nine games have told us about Kentucky.

The Wildcats are 11-point favorites vs. the Utes in Las Vegas -- which means UK's toughest test since its season-opening victory vs. then-No. 1 Michigan State in the Champions Classic will come when it faces the Buckeyes in Las Vegas on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

"I'm certainly interested in seeing them this weekend because it will be the first time they have played an undeniable quality opponent since we saw them in the season opener inside New York's Madison Square Garden," I said on the podcast.

Despite Kentucky's lack of quality opponents so far, Matt Norlander believes the Wildcats have shown enough on the defensive end that they are a legitimate Final Four contender.

"Even though they haven't had the greatest competition so far, when we get to middle January or the end of January we'll discover that this group is respectable enough on defense that it's going to give itself a nice shot at making the Final Four," Norlander said on the podcast.

Other questions we have about he Wildcats and addressed on the podcast: Is Tyrese Maxey the alpha they need? When will Nate Sestina return? We spent about 14 minutes on UK.

After that, the conversation went like this:

14:30: Auburn is 9-0 and one of only four undefeated teams remaining. But is it clear the Tigers are really one of the nation's best teams? They're only 17th at KenPom. They have zero wins over top-65 KenPom opponents. They have zero road wins over top-140 KenPom opponents. They will not play a currently ranked team until they host Kentucky in February. So is Auburn undefeated and great -- or just undefeated because of the schedule the Tigers have played to date?

Auburn is 9-0 and one of only four undefeated teams remaining. But is it clear the Tigers are really one of the nation's best teams? They're only 17th at KenPom. They have zero wins over top-65 KenPom opponents. They have zero road wins over top-140 KenPom opponents. They will not play a currently ranked team until they host Kentucky in February. So is Auburn undefeated and great -- or just undefeated because of the schedule the Tigers have played to date? 25:30: We're going to close each Wednesday podcast, starting with this Wednesday's podcast, by answering #MailbagQuestions that folks leave in a review via Apple Podcasts. Here are the questions we addressed in this episode: 1) What's the best state for college basketball? 2) Does Oregon's Payton Pritchard belong on the "I can't believe he's still in school" Mount Rushmore? 3) How many Big East teams will make the NCAA Tournament?

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.