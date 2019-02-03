College basketball podcast: How the NCAA handled Silvio De Sousa's case at Kansas

The NCAA ruled on Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa on Friday night, and the ruling was neither favorable for the player nor school. He's been suspended for the rest of this season and all of next season too, which means he won't play for the Jayhawks again until at least the start of the 2020-21 season.

And that's if he plays at all.

Like I've said before, I'm sympathetic toward De Sousa's situation because there's literally no evidence that he knew his guardian accepted money to guide him to Kansas. But, that said, there's no way to enforce amateurism rules unless the NCAA holds student-athletes and universities responsible for what those running recruitments do outside of the rulebook, which is why the NCAA's decision can be called both unfair and reasonable. What was the alternative -- to let Kansas benefit from a player the NCAA determined a Kansas "booster" bought for the school? That seems just as wrong as anything else.

Either way, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast with a long conversation on the De Sousa situation. We talked about it for about 30 minutes -- and I eventually explained why the sensible compromise would've been for the NCAA to rule him permanently ineligible at Kansas but eligible next season at any other school.

After that, the conversation went like this:

