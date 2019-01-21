College Basketball Podcast: How Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett led Duke past Virginia
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kentucky's win over Auburn
Duke, without Tre Jones, beat Virginia 72-70 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. I was there. I wrote about it. Fun game. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were awesome. So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Blue Devils' big win.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 17:00: Michigan lost 64-54 at Wisconsin this weekend. It was the Wolverines' first loss of the season. The game had a controversial ending. But was it really controversial?
- 28:30: Kentucky beat Auburn 82-80 on the road Saturday. Great win for the Wildcats. They've now won four straight games. But to the surprise of some UK fans, I still have North Carolina ranked ahead of the John Calipari's team. I took a minute (or five) to explain why.
- 36:30: Kansas just lost at West Virginia. Texas Tech just lost at Baylor. So the Big 12 is getting super-goofy. Will a 12-6 league record really win at least a share of the league title?
- 42:00: Maryland is at Michigan State on Monday night. The Terrapins have won seven straight. The Spartans have won 11 straight. Who wins this one?
- 48:30: Virginia Tech is at North Carolina on Monday night. One of us picked the Hokies to upset the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
