College Basketball Podcast: How Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett led Duke past Virginia

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kentucky's win over Auburn

USATSI

Duke, without Tre Jones, beat Virginia 72-70 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. I was there. I wrote about it. Fun game. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were awesome. So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Blue Devils' big win.

After that, the conversation went like this:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories