College Basketball Podcast: Is a return to college coaching inevitable for Fred Hoiberg?
The Chicago Bulls fired the former Iowa State coach this week
Matt Norlander was at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for a doubleheader featuring Oklahoma-Notre Dame and Florida-West Virginia. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on that -- specifically on OU's 85-80 win over the Irish that improved the Sooners to 7-1. Among other things, we posed the following question: Is Oklahoma better without Trae Young?
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 6:17: Jalen Hudson averaged a team-high 15.5 points last season while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range for a Florida team that advanced in the NCAA Tournament. Now the 6-foot-6 guard is averaging just 6.0 points while shooting 30.2 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from 3-point range. What in the world is wrong with him?
- 10:30: Udoka Azubuike suffered a right ankle injury in Tuesday's win over Wofford that's expected to sideline him for a significant amount of time. How big of a loss is this for Bill Self's Jayhawks?
- 13:22: Miami has lost four straight games for the first time ever under Jim Larranaga. How did the Hurricanes go from 5-0 to 5-4 with losses to Seton Hall, Rutgers, Yale and Penn?
- 19:13: The Chicago Bulls fired Fred Hoiberg earlier this week. Is a return to college basketball inevitable? And, if so, what are some possible landing spots for the former Iowa State star and coach?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
