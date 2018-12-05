College Basketball Podcast: Is a return to college coaching inevitable for Fred Hoiberg?

Matt Norlander was at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night for a doubleheader featuring Oklahoma-Notre Dame and Florida-West Virginia. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on that -- specifically on OU's 85-80 win over the Irish that improved the Sooners to 7-1. Among other things, we posed the following question: Is Oklahoma better without Trae Young?

After that, the conversation went like this:

6:17: Jalen Hudson averaged a team-high 15.5 points last season while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range for a Florida team that advanced in the NCAA Tournament. Now the 6-foot-6 guard is averaging just 6.0 points while shooting 30.2 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from 3-point range. What in the world is wrong with him?



10:30: Udoka Azubuike suffered a right ankle injury in Tuesday's win over Wofford that's expected to sideline him for a significant amount of time. How big of a loss is this for Bill Self's Jayhawks?



13:22: Miami has lost four straight games for the first time ever under Jim Larranaga. How did the Hurricanes go from 5-0 to 5-4 with losses to Seton Hall, Rutgers, Yale and Penn?



19:13: The Chicago Bulls fired Fred Hoiberg earlier this week. Is a return to college basketball inevitable? And, if so, what are some possible landing spots for the former Iowa State star and coach?



