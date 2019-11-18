College Basketball Podcast: Is Florida the nation's most disappointing team (so far)?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss George Papas' legendary dunk in the final seconds at Kansas
UConn upset Florida 62-59 on Sunday inside Gampel Pavilion. So now the Gators have gone from a team that was ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll to a team that's 2-2 with no good wins and multiple losses to unranked opponents.
That's obviously not good.
What's wrong with the Gators?
Matt Norlander was inside Gampel for the game. When he returned home, we recorded a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast that opened on UConn-Florida and served as an attempt to dissect how a preseason top-10 team with undeniable talent is struggling to this degree.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 22:00: Please tell me you saw George Papas this weekend. He's a junior at Monmouth averaging 2.9 points in his college career. His team was trailing by 55 points in the final seconds Friday night against Kansas, which was, totally reasonably, just dribbling out the clock. Practically speaking, the game was over. But Papas had other plans. So he sneaked behind KU freshman Tristan Enaruna, stole the ball and took off in transition for a dunk that cut the lead to 53. Then he got a technical foul for taunting and repeatedly told the crowd "I don't give a f-ck! I don't give a f-ck!" Legendary stuff.
- 32:30: Tennessee was unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll but will likely enter it Monday thanks to Saturday's 75-62 win over Washington. The Vols nearly led from start to finish. So it appears losing the top three scorers from last season's Sweet 16 team -- Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone -- won't be enough to keep Rick Barnes from making the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in 25 years.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
