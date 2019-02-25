College Basketball Podcast: Is it finally time to believe Kansas' streak of Big 12 titles is about to end?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Ole Miss players protesting during the anthem
Texas Tech was only a 4.5-point favorite over Kansas on Saturday -- but the Red Raiders won 91-62. So they covered by 24.5 points. Just a total beatdown. And now the Jayhawks' streak of consecutive Big 12 titles is very much in jeopardy. In fact, it's no longer likely to be extended to 15. So Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast on the Big 12 race.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 8:00: Duke won Saturday at Syracuse without Zion Williamson. Cam Reddish was bad. Tre Jones was bad. But RJ Barrett was awesome. And it was a reminder that even when Williamson is in street clothes, the Blue Devils will still always have the best player on the court.
- 10:30: Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett are both on track to be First Team All-America. Trivia Time! What was the last team to have two First Team All-Americans?
- 20:00: LSU beat Tennessee in overtime Saturday despite the fact that Tremont Waters didn't play. It was an enormous victory with a controversial ending. Should that foul really have been called on Grant Williams in the final second of OT?
- 29:00: Michigan State upset Michigan inside the Crisler Center on Sunday afternoon. No Josh Langford. No Nick Ward. Didn't matter. And now the Spartans are tied with Purdue atop the Big Ten standings. Can Tom Izzo really win a ninth Big Ten regular-season title despite all these injuries?
- 38:30: Eight Ole Miss basketball players took a knee during the national anthem (before Saturday's win over Georgia) to protest the pro-Confederacy groups that had planned a march on campus. Neither Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork nor coach Kermit Davis had advance knowledge of the protest. Still, both publicly supported the players in what was the first protest during the anthem any high-major men's players have conducted since Colin Kaepernick first protested during the anthem in 2016. We closed on that.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
