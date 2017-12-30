College Basketball Podcast: Is Louisville in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss UK's win over Louisville and preview Saturday's top games
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- I finished sideline duty on Memphis-LSU around 10 Thursday night, went home and fell asleep a little after midnight. Then I got up at 4 a.m. for a 6 a.m. flight to Lexington so that I could be here at Rupp Arena for Louisville-Kentucky.
Pretty exhausting.
But I made it.
So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. What does the win mean for Kentucky? What does the loss mean for Louisville? It's pretty obvious now how badly the Cardinals miss Rick Pitino, isn't it? And are they really in jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament? Put simply, we had long conversation about Louisville's lopsided loss, then transitioned, at the 20:41 mark, into a conversation about Louisville's upcoming coaching search.
Meantime ...
I saw LSU freshman Tremont Waters in person Thursday night.
Awesome player.
Super fun.
We talked about him at the 26:16 mark.
And then, at the 32:31 mark, we previewed Saturday's top games.
- No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 10 TCU
- No. 1 Villanova at Butler
- No. 5 Texas A&M at Alabama
- No. 3 Arizona State at No. 17 Arizona
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
-
