College Basketball Podcast: Is Michigan State’s Tom Izzo handling these questions correctly?

Tom Izzo has been asked twice to publicly explain why he handled the Travis Walton and Keith Appling/Adreian Payne situations the way he handled them. Both times, Michigan State's Hall of Fame coach declined to get specific. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast with a simple question: Is Izzo handling this situation correctly?

We spent about 21 minutes on that.

I told a story from my days as a beat writer in the mid-2000s that I think shows just how much the world has changed as it relates to how coaches are allowed to handle allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Either way, for the most part, Norlander and I agreed: There's no great way for Izzo to handle these questions now -- specifically the question he fielded Sunday asking if he had any regrets. Because of course he has regrets. But saying that publicly could open him up to all sorts of things.

Anyway ...

We eventually got to actual basketball.

We discussed Virginia's impressive win -- and the Cavaliers in general -- at the 21:49 mark. Then, at the 34:32 mark, we turned our attention to Kentucky's come-from-behind win at West Virginia. Then, at the 41:25 mark, we turned our attention to NC State's surprising win at North Carolina and discussed whether Kevin Keatts is really going to take the Wolfpack to the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

There are at least three interesting games over the next two nights:

Kansas at Kansas State

North Carolina at Clemson

Auburn at Ole Miss

We discussed each of those starting at the 46:26 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney