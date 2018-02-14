College Basketball Podcast: Is Oklahoma’s Trae Young still the National POY favorite?

Oklahoma has dropped seven of its past nine games. Trae Young has missed 18 of his past 19 3-point attempts. Consequently, the Sooners are suddenly at risk of falling out of the national rankings, while the Player of the Year race has undeniably opened up. Matt Norlander and I discuss that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

Are we still betting on Young for POY?

Can OU get things turned around?

We discussed that for the better part of 15 minutes. Then the rest of the podcast breaks down like this:

15:23: How should Andy Kennedy be remembered at Ole Miss? Will he coach again? And who is next in Oxford?



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

