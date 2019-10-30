College Basketball Podcast: Is the NCAA willing to go far enough on name, image and likeness rights?

The NCAA's Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously voted to eventually allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness -- but the announcement was short on details. Put another way, there's still a lot to figure out. So this was, relative to what it could've been, somewhat disappointing.

But it still created a bunch of headlines!

So Matt Norlander and I got together Tuesday night to discuss the latest development in a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast. What does it really mean? What does it not mean? And if the NCAA doesn't go as far as California lawmakers have already gone, does it even matter?

California's Nancy Skinner doesn't think so.

California has made it clear that we won't accept any arbitrary limitations on college athletes' right to their name, image, and likeness.#SB206 — Nancy Skinner (@NancySkinnerCA) October 29, 2019

Bottom line, to the extent that the NCAA is facing issues on the topic of name, image and likeness rights, none of those issues were really solved. And it's hard to envision how things will work properly considering the NCAA, by its own admission, is willing to let student-athletes "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness" but wants to still hold tight to guidelines that "prohibit inducements [for student-athletes] to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution."

Good luck threading that needle.

Like I wrote earlier ...

Let's say a banker who doubles as a Duke fan wants to pay the Blue Devils' point guard to be on billboards and help advertise his bank. But then the NCAA steps in and says, "Hey, we don't believe you're really just trying to advertise your bank. We think you're trying to keep Duke's point guard in school another year. So we're not going to allow you to do that because it's against our guidelines." Now what?

Yeah, the NCAA has a real tough one on tap.

We discussed the situation for 38 minutes.

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.