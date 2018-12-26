College Basketball Podcast: Is Zion Williamson the leading POY candidate? Is the COY John Beilein?

Nothing of national relevance has happened since we recorded Sunday night's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. So Matt Norlander and I decided to use Wednesday's episode to take stock of things as conference play for most leagues sits right around the corner.

Who should be POY right now?

What about COY?

We just bounced from category to category. But first we traded brief Christmas stories and detailed the joys and challenges of playing Santa for young children because, yes, there are both joys and challenges.

After that, the conversation went like this:

5:50: We each think Duke's Zion Williamson should be a top-three Player of the Year candidate right now. Norlander's other two candidates are Murray State's Ja Morant and Marquette's Markus Howard. My other two are Tennessee's Grant Williams and Kansas' Dedric Lawson.



15:05: We both believe Michigan's John Beilein should be a top-three Coach of the Year candidate right now. Norlander's other two candidates are Furman's Bob Richey and Buffalo's Nate Oats. My other two are Nevada's Eric Musselman and Texas Tech's Chris Beard.



21:01: Norlander says Oklahoma or Texas Tech is the biggest surprise so far this season. Both are good choices. But I went with Buffalo -- which is 11-1 with wins at Syracuse and West Virginia. And while explaining why I went with Buffalo, I also explained why Buffalo isn't currently in the Top 25 And 1.



31:08: Norlander said the entire Pac-12 (except for Arizona State) is the biggest disappointment so far this season. I explained why, from a team perspective, it could be West Virginia or UCLA. But I actually think it's Syracuse.



38:34: We closed by updating our national-championship predictions. Norlander went with Gonzaga. And then I explained why I'm going to keep it simple and ride with Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils.



