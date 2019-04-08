College Basketball Podcast: It's Virginia vs. Texas Tech for the NCAA Championship, but who wins the national title?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The title game is set. It'll be Virginia vs. Texas Tech inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night. Obviously, we broke that game down and made predictions. But Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing both national semifinals.

The conversation went like this:

OPEN: Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in Saturday's first national semifinal. Crazy game. Crazy ending. Did the refs miss an obvious double-dribble? Should the refs have called the foul Kyle Guy to the free-throw line

Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in Saturday's first national semifinal. Crazy game. Crazy ending. Did the refs miss an obvious double-dribble? 23:00: Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51 in Saturday's second national semifinal. It was a low-scoring first half that got better in the second -- but, once again, Texas Tech just overwhelmed its opponent on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders held MSU to just 32 percent from the field. Is Chris Beard

Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51 in Saturday's second national semifinal. It was a low-scoring first half that got better in the second -- but, once again, Texas Tech just overwhelmed its opponent on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders held MSU to just 32 percent from the field. Is 36:00: So who wins it -- Virginia or Texas Tech?

The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.