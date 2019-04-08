College Basketball Podcast: It's Virginia vs. Texas Tech for the NCAA Championship, but who wins the national title?

Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the crazy ending to Virginia-Auburn

MINNEAPOLIS -- The title game is set. It'll be Virginia vs. Texas Tech inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night. Obviously, we broke that game down and made predictions. But Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing both national semifinals.

The conversation went like this:

  • OPEN: Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in Saturday's first national semifinal. Crazy game. Crazy ending. Did the refs miss an obvious double-dribble? Should the refs have called the foul that sent Kyle Guy to the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds remaining? Will the way this game ended eat at Bruce Pearl forever?
  • 23:00: Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51 in Saturday's second national semifinal. It was a low-scoring first half that got better in the second -- but, once again, Texas Tech just overwhelmed its opponent on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders held MSU to just 32 percent from the field. Is Chris Beard really about to use defense to win a national title at Texas Tech?
  • 36:00: So who wins it -- Virginia or Texas Tech?

