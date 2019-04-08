College Basketball Podcast: It's Virginia vs. Texas Tech for the NCAA Championship, but who wins the national title?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the crazy ending to Virginia-Auburn
MINNEAPOLIS -- The title game is set. It'll be Virginia vs. Texas Tech inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night. Obviously, we broke that game down and made predictions. But Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing both national semifinals.
The conversation went like this:
- OPEN: Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in Saturday's first national semifinal. Crazy game. Crazy ending. Did the refs miss an obvious double-dribble? Should the refs have called the foul that sent Kyle Guy to the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds remaining? Will the way this game ended eat at Bruce Pearl forever?
- 23:00: Texas Tech beat Michigan State 61-51 in Saturday's second national semifinal. It was a low-scoring first half that got better in the second -- but, once again, Texas Tech just overwhelmed its opponent on the defensive side of the ball. The Red Raiders held MSU to just 32 percent from the field. Is Chris Beard really about to use defense to win a national title at Texas Tech?
- 36:00: So who wins it -- Virginia or Texas Tech?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Purdue's Edwards declares for NBA Draft
Edwards is taking his talents to the NBA while his draft stock is high
-
Picks, predictions for NCAA title game
Our experts are split on who wins when the Cavaliers face the Red Raiders in Monday's title...
-
Baylor beats Notre Dame to win title
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale made just one of two potential game-tying free throws in the...
-
NCAA title game's 2 elite NBA prospects
The most appealing individual matchup on Monday night comes between two likely top-10 NBA Draft...
-
VT on brink of hiring Wofford's Young
Young is reportedly leaving Wofford after nearly two decades to take over in Blacksburg
-
Musselman finalizing Arkansas deal
Musselman is leaving Reno for Arkansas and a shot to coach in the SEC