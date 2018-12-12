College Basketball Podcast: Jahvon Quinerly's Instagram got interesting after Villanova's latest loss
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball -- including possible Big East expansion
Villanova lost again Tuesday night -- this time to Penn. So the Wildcats' 25-game winning streak in games against Big 5 opponents is done, and Jay Wright's team is now 8-3 with a 27-point loss at home to Michigan, a loss at home to Furman, and a loss at Penn. Meantime, Jahvon Quinerly, the five-star freshman point guard, is averaging just 8.6 minutes per contest after playing only one minute against Penn. He apparently jumped on Instagram late Tuesday and posted the following: "Was my 2nd choice for a reason."
Obviously, none of this is good.
So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the reigning national champions' disappointing start to the season -- and this awkward and unusual situation with Quinerly. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 12:42: If Villanova isn't the Big East's best team, who is?
- 20:02: Big East commissioner Val Ackerman has suggested her league might be open to adding an 11th member, which would create the opportunity to play a 20-game round-robin conference schedule. If the Big East does expand, which school makes the most sense?
- 29:03: Gonzaga coach Mark Few doesn't think his team should have to compete in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with schools that were caught up in the FBI investigation. He wants NCAA president Mark Emmert to punish programs now. Such is an unlikely scenario for lots of reasons. But it's still nice to hear a high-profile coach speak up about Emmert's lack of leadership.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
