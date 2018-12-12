College Basketball Podcast: Jahvon Quinerly's Instagram got interesting after Villanova's latest loss

Villanova lost again Tuesday night -- this time to Penn. So the Wildcats' 25-game winning streak in games against Big 5 opponents is done, and Jay Wright's team is now 8-3 with a 27-point loss at home to Michigan, a loss at home to Furman, and a loss at Penn. Meantime, Jahvon Quinerly, the five-star freshman point guard, is averaging just 8.6 minutes per contest after playing only one minute against Penn. He apparently jumped on Instagram late Tuesday and posted the following: "Was my 2nd choice for a reason."

Obviously, none of this is good.

So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the reigning national champions' disappointing start to the season -- and this awkward and unusual situation with Quinerly. After that, the conversation went like this:

