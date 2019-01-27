College Basketball Podcast: John Calipari has Kentucky back on short list of teams that can win it all
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kansas' rebounding issues -- and the weird Big East
Kentucky beat Kansas 71-63 on Saturday to improve to 12-0 at Rupp Arena. More importantly, the Wildcats are now 7-3 in games against top-100 KenPom opponents and very much looking like a real contender for the national championship; Matt Norlander wrote about it. Then we decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing John Calipari's surging Wildcats.
After that, the conversation went like this ...
- 9:30: Meantime, Kansas is now just 4-3 since Udoka Azubuike was sidelined for the season with a hand injury. Playing small is not working well -- mostly because the Jayhawks are getting killed on the boards. Kentucky had an offensive-rebounding percentage of 43.6 against them. Can Bill Self do anything to fix this issue? Or is this just what Kansas will be unless Silvio De Sousa gets reinstated?
- 22:00: Unranked Purdue snapped No. 6 Michigan State's 13-game winning streak on Sunday. But please don't call it an "upset" because unranked Purdue was actually a favorite at tip-off.
- 26:00: LSU is on an eight-game winning streak and rising at KenPom and in the NET. Can Will Wade's Tigers compete with Tennessee and Kentucky at the top of the SEC?
- 33:00: Villanova is 7-0 in the Big East. Marquette is 7-1. But every other school in the league has a conference record below .500. How weird is that? And what will it mean on Selection Sunday?
- 39:30: We closed with some thoughts on Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, etc. Then I offered my quick review of the Lady Gaga show I attended Saturday night that became the No. 1 trending topic in America on Sunday morning because Bradley Cooper got on stage and sang with her.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
