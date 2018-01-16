College Basketball Podcast: Kansas and Duke both looked terrific in road wins

Kansas won at West Virginia 71-66 late Monday. Impressive stuff. And now the Jayhawks are (at least temporarily) alone atop the Big 12 standings. So Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.

(Yes, if you're wondering, I'm back on board with KU winning at least a share of a 14th-straight Big 12 title. I apologize for wavering. I'm ashamed of myself.)

Duke also looked good Monday might.

So we turned our attention to the Blue Devils at the 11:55 mark and discussed their impressive 83-75 victory at Miami. After that, at the 24:40 mark, we focused on to Tuesday night's Clemson-North Carolina game. Is this the season the Tigers finally win at the Dean Smith Center? And, obviously, we had to also spend a few minutes on Tuesday night's Kentucky-South Carolina game. Because Kentucky-South Carolina is the setup for the greatest performance of Devan Downey's college career.

That conversation starts at the 28:47 mark. And we closed on Tennessee coach Rick Barnes' impressive comments about former Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin in advance of Wednesday's game between the Vols and Missouri, which is where Martin now coaches. That conversation starts at the 34:02 mark.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutOutToDevanDowney