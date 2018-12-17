College Basketball Podcast: Kansas is undefeated and No. 1 despite close call after close call

Kansas is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, Coaches poll and Top 25 And 1. But two of KU's nine wins are overtime wins. And the Jayhawks trailed in the second half against New Mexico State and Villanova. So this 9-0 record could easily be something like 6-3 or even 5-4. Matt Norlander wrote about that Saturday, then we discussed it at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

After that, the conversation went like this:

