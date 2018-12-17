College Basketball Podcast: Kansas is undefeated and No. 1 despite close call after close call
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the Pac-12's rough weekend and Indiana's buzzer-beater
Kansas is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, Coaches poll and Top 25 And 1. But two of KU's nine wins are overtime wins. And the Jayhawks trailed in the second half against New Mexico State and Villanova. So this 9-0 record could easily be something like 6-3 or even 5-4. Matt Norlander wrote about that Saturday, then we discussed it at the top of this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 7:45: Gonzaga lost its second straight game on Saturday -- this time at North Carolina. The Zags are now 9-2. So let's assume Gonzaga closes its non-league schedule with four more wins, then goes 15-1 in the West Coast Conference, then goes 3-0 in the WCC Tournament. That would put Mark Few's team at 31-3 on Selection Sunday with a win over Duke -- but with zero additional wins over current top-35 KenPom schools. Would that be good enough to get Gonzaga a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?
- 18:06: The best finish of the weekend happened at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana trailed Butler by double-digits in the second half before rallying. Tie score. Final seconds. The Hoosiers can't get the ball to Romeo Langford. So Rob Phinisee launches a 25-footer at the buzzer. Swish! Indiana wins. Is Rob Phinisee the new Christian Watford?
- 23:27: It was a bad weekend for the Pac-12. Virginia Tech beat Washington by 12. Kentucky beat Utah by 27. Oklahoma beat USC by 11. Belmont won at UCLA. And Baylor, which KenPom projects to finish tied for last in the Big 12, went to the McKale Center and beat Arizona. Last season, the Pac-12 got only three bids to the NCAA Tournament. Will it even get three this season? Beyond that, we also touched on the American Athletic Conference and the Big 12.
- 34:02: Kentucky honored its 1993 Final Four team, coached by Rick Pitino, on Saturday at Rupp Arena. But Pitino was not in attendance for obvious reasons -- mostly because it's unclear how UK fans would treat him. With this in mind, John Calipari went out of his way in his postgame press conference to tell Kentucky fans they should respect and honor what Pitino once did for the school regardless of the fact that he subsequently coached at Louisville. It was a cool gesture by Calipari. And I couldn't agree with him more.
- 44:42: Need more proof that Penny Hardaway is already doing what he was hired to do? So many people are going to Memphis games now that the bathrooms are too crowded -- which led to a man defecating behind a concession stand during Saturday's showdown with Tennessee. Needless to say, he was arrested. Needless to say, we closed this episode on that.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga slips to No. 7
Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks remain No. 1 in Sunday's updated rankings
-
College hoops updates from Saturday
Updated NCAA basketball scores, highlights and updates from a full Saturday of action
-
Morgan leads Indiana rally vs. Butler
The Hoosiers' senior scored a career-high 35 points in No. 25 Indiana's comeback victory vs....
-
How to watch college hoops on CBSSN
Auburn and UAB will face off against one another in an intriguing cross-state showdown
-
Indiana beats Butler on buzzer-beater
An overlooked freshman point guard found the ball in his hands and hurriedly launched and ......
-
Penny has buzz back in Memphis
The Tigers lost to No. 3 Tennessee, but had a sold-out arena for the first time since 2009