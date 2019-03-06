College Basketball Podcast: Kansas' streak of 14 straight Big 12 titles has been snapped

Kansas got blown out Tuesday night at Oklahoma. The Sooners controlled the Jayhawks from start to finish. Consequently, Bill Self's streak of winning at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title has been snapped at 14 years. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the end of one of college sports' most remarkable runs.

After that, the conversation went like this:

13:00: Yes, Kansas lost Udoka Azubuike and Lagerald Vick midseason -- and never got Silvio De Sousa. That played a role in what happened in the Big 12, undeniably. But let's not discount the achievements of Kansas State and Texas Tech. KSU dealt with injuries too, you know? And Texas Tech lost five of the top six scorers from last season's team, and yet still finds itself just a win away from at least sharing the Big 12 title despite being picked seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll.

24:30: Duke barely beat Wake Forest inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. So that was weird. Once again, Zion Williamson did not play. Will we see him on the court this weekend at North Carolina?

38:30: Judge Lewis A. Kaplan showed leniency Tuesday while sentencing Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins for their roles in the college basketball scandal that was exposed by the FBI. In short, I'm glad he did. We spent a few minutes on that at the end of the podcast.

