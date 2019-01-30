College Basketball Podcast: Kansas' string of 14 straight Big 12 titles is very much in jeopardy

Kansas lost again Tuesday night and dropped to 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Consequently, for the first time this season, the Jayhawks are no longer projected (by KenPom) to win at least a share of the Big 12 title -- meaning their string of 14 straight Big 12 championships is very much in jeopardy. So Matt Norlander and I decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by focusing on KU's struggles.

After that, the conversation went like this:

Can anybody catch Zion Williamson in the Player of the Year race? 33:00: St. John's started the season 12-0. But the Red Storm are just 3-5 in their past eight games and suddenly tied for last in the Big East standings. And have you seen their upcoming schedule? It's at Creighton on Wednesday night, then at Duke on Saturday, then at Marquette on Tuesday. Brutal. Can Chris Mullin get this turned around? And if he doesn't make the NCAA Tournament with this roster, will he ever make the NCAA Tournament at St. John's?



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.

