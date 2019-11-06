College Basketball Podcast: Kentucky should be new No. 1 after upsetting Michigan State
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss all things Champions Classic from Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK -- The 2019 Champions Classic is in the books -- and the lower-ranked team/underdog actually ended up winning each game Tuesday night. I was at Madison Square Garden for the season-opening event. Matt Norlander sat right beside me. And after the games were over, we sat in Dressing Room 1 inside MSG to discuss what we saw.
The conversation went like this:
- OPEN: Michigan State received 62 of the 65 first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and is the favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to oddsmakers. But the Spartans are 0-1 after a 69-62 loss to No. 2 Kentucky. Did you see Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey? The freshman guard who has been great in neither practices nor exhibitions came off of UK's bench and scored 26 points on just 12 field goal attempts. He was the best player on the court even though Michigan State's Cassius Winston, the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year, was also on the court.
- 18:00: Duke was the lowest-rated team in the Champions Classic for the first time in this event's nine-year history. But the No. 4 Blue Devils still managed to secure a victory -- specifically a 68-66 victory over No. 3 Kansas. The key stat from the game: KU committed 28 turnovers. So if you're KU coach Bill Self, are you furious that your team committed 28 turnovers in a 40-minute game or pleased that your team still had a chance to beat Duke despite committing 28 turnovers in a 40-minute game? As for Duke, this team looks like it's going to be way more balanced than most recent Duke teams. Everything starts with sophomore point guard Tre Jones. But the Blue Devils could have different leading scorers fairly regularly.
- 33:00: So who should be No. 1 now? Kentucky? Duke? Or somebody else?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Notre Dame vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Syracuse vs. Virginia game 10,000...
-
Cancer-free, Jones scores career high
Jones has missed most of the last two seasons battling leukemia
-
No. 2 UK tops No. 1 Michigan State
The Wildcats beat the nation's top-ranked team thanks to Maxey, who had 26 points in his first...
-
Picks, Preview: Cuse vs. Virginia
The Cavaliers, the reigning national champions, open with an ACC road game vs. the Orange
-
Duke lacks star power, not potential
The No. 4 Blue Devils used a balanced attack and tough defense to beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66 at...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...