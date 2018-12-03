College Basketball Podcast: Lagerald Vick saved Kansas this weekend and looks like a POY candidate

There were no major upsets this weekend. But a handful of good teams -- No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Kansas, No. 20 Texas Tech, etc. -- were pushed by unranked opponents. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on that note.

After that, the conversation went like this:

Lagerald Vick hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation Saturday to force OT and help Kansas to an eventual 90-84 win over Stanford. So the 6-foot-5 guard from Memphis is now averaging a team-high 20.8 points and shooting 59.6 percent from 3-point range. How incredible is it that, in early June, nobody, Bill Self included, thought Vick would even be on this KU team? 12:43: There are more similarities than folks realize between this season's Nevada team and 2008 Memphis. This Nevada team, like that Memphis team, has a former NBA coach who returned the bulk of a roster that won a bunch of games and a conference championship in the previous season, enrolled a five-star freshman and is now set to again completely overwhelm its league on the way to a potential Final Four. It lines up remarkably well. Am I the first to make this point?



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.