College Basketball Podcast: Let’s talk about No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke losing

This weekend was filled with upsets.

No. 1 Michigan State lost at Ohio State. No. 2 Duke lost at NC State. No. 5 Xavier lost at Providence. So on and so forth. So Matt Norlander and I discussed those developments at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast. We opened on OSU over MSU -- and the job Chris Holtmann is doing in Columbus. Then, at the 11:15 mark, we turned to Duke's loss at NC State. And then, at the 18:35 mark, we got into Xavier's loss at Providence.

It was an interesting Saturday in the Big 12.

We discussed Kansas' victory at TCU, and West Virginia's win over Oklahoma, at the 21:04 mark. Then, at the 30:14 mark, we spent a few minutes on Arizona's loss at Colorado and Kentucky's loss at Tennessee.

And we closed, at the 37:25 mark, on Teddy Valentine's frustration with social media and flirtation with retirement. If I were him, I would've just said, "Hey, I mishandled that situation with Joel Berry. I'll learn from it and be better next time." But to each his own, I guess.

