College Basketball Podcast: Louisville, Duke grab nice wins in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Chris Mack got his first signature win as Louisville's coach Tuesday night when the Cardinals upset Michigan State in overtime -- after MSU's Joshua Langford appeared to have no idea that you can't just hurl a free throw off of the backboard and grab it. That's against the rules, young fella. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing Langford's mishap -- and Tom Izzo's hilarious real-time reaction.

After that, the conversation went like this:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.