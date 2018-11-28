College Basketball Podcast: Louisville, Duke grab nice wins in ACC-Big Ten Challenge
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the NCAA's decision to debut its NET rankings
Chris Mack got his first signature win as Louisville's coach Tuesday night when the Cardinals upset Michigan State in overtime -- after MSU's Joshua Langford appeared to have no idea that you can't just hurl a free throw off of the backboard and grab it. That's against the rules, young fella. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing Langford's mishap -- and Tom Izzo's hilarious real-time reaction.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 13:04: Duke beat Indiana 90-69 late Tuesday. Zion Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while becoming just the fourth Duke player in history to have at least 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in the same game. More importantly, the freshman forward got at least 15 field-goal attempts for the second straight game. And, yes, that was by design, according to Mike Krzyzewski.
- 26:09: Nevada had no issues at Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday. Opened 29-9. Up 44-28 at the break. Won 79-65. Just a super-impressive performance from Eric Musselman's Wolf Pack. They did what a true national-championship contender is supposed to do to a borderline top-75 team. They went to Loyola-Chicago and overwhelmed the Ramblers pretty much from tip to buzzer.
- 33:33: Darius Garland is done for the season after having surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus. Does that make it more likely, or less likely, that he'll return for his sophomore year at Vanderbilt?
- 41:05: The NCAA debuted its NET rankings this week. It could not have gone worse. So we closed this podcast on whether college basketball fans should really be concerned about the algorithm -- and what the NCAA should've done differently to avoid yet another public relations nightmare.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
