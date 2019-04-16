College Basketball Podcast: LSU reinstated Will Wade, but will he actually coach the Tigers next season?

LSU reinstated Will Wade as its basketball coach earlier this week after he denied any wrongdoing to them when asked about a conversation caught on a wiretap that reportedly features Wade discussing a pay-for-play scheme for a prospect. But does LSU's administration actually believe him? Or do they simply feel like they do not, at this point, have enough evidence of wrongdoing to fire him for cause? Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Wade's situation from every angle. After that, the conversation went like this:

