College Basketball Podcast: LSU reinstated Will Wade, but will he actually coach the Tigers next season?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the Hauser brothers transferring from Marquette
LSU reinstated Will Wade as its basketball coach earlier this week after he denied any wrongdoing to them when asked about a conversation caught on a wiretap that reportedly features Wade discussing a pay-for-play scheme for a prospect. But does LSU's administration actually believe him? Or do they simply feel like they do not, at this point, have enough evidence of wrongdoing to fire him for cause? Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Wade's situation from every angle. After that, the conversation went like this:
- 23:30: Sam and Joey Hauser announced Monday that they're transferring from Marquette. It's a massive blow for the Golden Eagles. They just went from a team expected to return its top seven scorers to a team that's going to be without two of its top three scorers.
- 41:00: Cincinnati hired Northern Kentucky's John Brannen to replace Mick Cronin. It's a good hire, we think. But UC probably should've at least gave Nick Van Exel a legit interview just to appease the former players who wanted as much -- most notably Kenyon Martin.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
