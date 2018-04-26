College Basketball Podcast: Making sense of the Commission on College Basketball's recommendations

The Commission on College Basketball, led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, announced its recommendations to, in essence, help fix the sport of college basketball early Wednesday.

And the largest point I made is that if you form a committee in response to an FBI investigation that uncovers how some people were paying other people to secure prospects in some form, you should probably at least try to tackle the black market that amateurism creates and where violations occur. But nope! The Commission on College Basketball didn't go there at all. It wasn't surprising. But it is comical. So Matt Norlander and I spent 59 minutes discussing it on this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast.

We also went through some of the actual recommendations.

Among them:

Get rid of the one-and-done rule.

Allow independent investigations to occur.

Create harsher penalties for Level I violations.

Allow unselected players to return to school, if they want.

Let the NCAA run grassroots events in July.

Some are good ideas. Some seem pointless.

Either way, we talked through it.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.