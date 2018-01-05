College Basketball Podcast: Minnesota badly mishandled the Reggie Lynch case

NEW YORK -- I'm stuck in Manhattan because of a bomb cyclone, which is wild considering I'd never even heard of a bomb cyclone before this week. So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. But we eventually turned to the sport, at the 7:30 mark, and discussed the Reggie Lynch situation.

Put simply, it's a bad look for Minnesota.

There's no way Lynch should have been allowed to play for the Golden Gophers after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. It's pretty indefensible, frankly, especially now that the school had determined Lynch was "responsible" in a sexual misconduct claim.

We spent several minutes on that.

Then, at the 22:40 mark, we discussed Arizona State's second straight loss. Are we concerned about the Sun Devils? Are they going to end up as a middle-of-the-pack Pac 12 team? I don't think so. But they clearly have some issues on the defensive end of the court.

Have you seen this weekend's schedule?

We discussed most of those games starting at the 33:03 mark. Norlander even tried to make a "straaaaaaaight up" prediction. It did not go well.

