College Basketball Podcast: Minnesota badly mishandled the Reggie Lynch case
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview the weekend's best games
NEW YORK -- I'm stuck in Manhattan because of a bomb cyclone, which is wild considering I'd never even heard of a bomb cyclone before this week. So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I discussed that at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. But we eventually turned to the sport, at the 7:30 mark, and discussed the Reggie Lynch situation.
Put simply, it's a bad look for Minnesota.
There's no way Lynch should have been allowed to play for the Golden Gophers after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. It's pretty indefensible, frankly, especially now that the school had determined Lynch was "responsible" in a sexual misconduct claim.
We spent several minutes on that.
Then, at the 22:40 mark, we discussed Arizona State's second straight loss. Are we concerned about the Sun Devils? Are they going to end up as a middle-of-the-pack Pac 12 team? I don't think so. But they clearly have some issues on the defensive end of the court.
Have you seen this weekend's schedule?
- Oklahoma at West Virginia
- North Carolina at Virginia
- Seton Hall at Butler
- Arkansas at Auburn
- Kentucky at Tennessee
- Kansas at TCU
- Florida State at Miami
- SMU at Cincinnati
- Arizona State at Utah
We discussed most of those games starting at the 33:03 mark. Norlander even tried to make a "straaaaaaaight up" prediction. It did not go well.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.
Give it a listen.
-
Friday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
A loaded weekend features some big games like the No. 6 Sooners vs. the No. 4 Mountaineers
-
Bracketology: OU, Duke rise to top line
The Sooners and Blue Devils are on the rise in Jerry Palm's latest bracket projection
-
Lynch found responsible for misconduct
A school investigation has determined the double-digit scorer should be banned from campus
-
Ewing chews out player for bad shot
Patrick Ewing let one of his own players have it for taking a bad shot
-
Durant donates $3 million to Texas
Durant's gift is the largest by a former University of Texas basketball player
-
Curry raves about Oklahoma's Young
Steph Curry doesn't mind that Oklahoma's Trae Young is often compared to him