College Basketball Podcast: Trae Young shoots, John Calipari takes shots at Duke

Trae Young only took nine shots in a win over Kansas. That's better than taking 39 in a loss to Oklahoma State, I guess. But it still feels like the Oklahoma freshman dialed it back a little too much Tuesday night. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast by discussing this season's biggest story in the sport.

Last season's biggest story was Grayson Allen.

But when's the last time you thought about him?

The high-scoring guard has had a pretty quiet senior season to date, as Norlander wrote recently. We discussed that at the 7:02 mark and concluded it might have something to do with the fact that Duke hasn't played a currently ranked team since November 26. Obviously, Duke is never off of the national radar. But Duke hasn't played many high-profiles games lately -- although that'll change Saturday when the Blue Devils host Virginia at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Did you hear what John Calipari said about Duke's approach to recruiting? We got into that at the 11:20 mark. Then, at the 20:01 mark, we reacted to breaking news involving Villanova's Phil Booth. Then we closed, at the 25:53 mark, by discussing Norlander's story about Andrew Smith's legacy.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.

Give it a listen.

#ShoutsToDevanDowney