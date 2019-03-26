College Basketball Podcast: Opening weekend of chalk in NCAA Tournament creates an awesome Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 is set with four No. 1 seeds, four No. 2 seeds, four No. 3 seeds, two No. 4 seeds, one No. 5 seed and one No. 12 seed. But it should be noted that the No. 5 seed (Auburn) and the No. 12 seed (Oregon) are both preseason top-15 teams that just won their power conference tournaments. So there are no Cinderellas left in the field. It's one heavy-hitter against another heavy-hitter basically every game. The rest of this NCAA Tournament should be awesome.

Naturally, Matt Norlander and I spent 53 minutes discussing things on this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. We opened with some general thoughts.

11:00 : We discussed that wild Duke-UCF game and the East Regional in general. Are the Blue Devils more vulnerable than most realize? Should they still be the favorite to win the national title?

: We discussed that wild Duke-UCF game and the East Regional in general. Are the Blue Devils more vulnerable than most realize? Should they still be the favorite to win the national title? 22:00 : We discussed what was likely Ja Morant's final game at Murray State, Texas Tech's destruction of Buffalo and the West Regional in general. Should Morant go second in the NBA Draft behind Zion Williamson?

: We discussed what was likely Ja Morant's final game at Murray State, Texas Tech's destruction of Buffalo and the West Regional in general. Should Morant go second in the NBA Draft behind Zion Williamson? 32:00 : We discussed Tennessee's OT win over Iowa, Oregon's impressive run into the Sweet 16 and the South Regional in general. Can Carsen Edwards push Purdue to the Final Four?

: We discussed Tennessee's OT win over Iowa, Oregon's impressive run into the Sweet 16 and the South Regional in general. Can Carsen Edwards push Purdue to the Final Four? 42:30: We discussed Auburn-North Carolina, the PJ Washington situation at Kentucky and the Midwest Regional in general. Is Washington done for the season? Is Nassir Little now a great prospect and player at UNC?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen.