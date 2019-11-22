College Basketball Podcast: Patrick Ewing coaching against Duke at The Garden should be fun
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Tom Izzo's frustration with transfer waivers
Top-ranked Duke will play Georgetown at Madison Square Garden in Friday's title game of the 2K Empire Classic -- which means one of the greatest college coaches of all-time (Mike Krzyzewski) will be coaching against one of the greatest college players of all-time (Patrick Ewing) inside the building where said player built a professional career with the Knicks that proved worthy of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
That's terrific.
Yes, Duke is a big favorite and could roll. But, still, watching Ewing coach against one of the biggest brands in the sport at MSG is undeniably cool. So Matt Norlander and I opened Friday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the matchup -- plus Ewing's great college career.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 19:30: Tom Izzo said he's going to resign his position on the NABC's board of directors -- in part because of frustration rooted in how transfer waivers are handled by the NCAA. Some players get them. Others don't. Nobody seems to understand why. Either way, I've been consistent on the topic for forever: I don't think any Division I athlete should be forced to sit a year after transferring, period.
- 34:00: We close every Friday podcast by picking five games against the spread. This week's games are: No. 15 Utah State vs. LSU, No. 1 Duke vs. Georgetown, Houston at No. 11 Oregon, Ole Miss at No. 16 Memphis and Lamar at No. 9 Kentucky.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
