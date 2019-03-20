College Basketball Podcast: Picks for every NCAA Tournament game straight-up and against the spread

Rick Byrd's Belmont Bruins won their first NCAA Tournament game in history late Tuesday in a contest that doubled as Fran Dunphy's final game at Temple. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Rick and Fran.

After that, the conversation went like this:

12:00: We went through every Thursday game of the NCAA Tournament, in the order that they'll tip off, and picked them straight up and against the spread. It starts with Louisville-Minnesota and ends with Syracuse-Baylor.

We went through every Thursday game of the NCAA Tournament, in the order that they'll tip off, and picked them straight up and against the spread. It starts with Louisville-Minnesota and ends with Syracuse-Baylor. 54:30: We went through every Friday game of the NCAA Tournament, in the order that they'll tip-off, and picked them straight up and against the spread. It starts with Cincinnati-Iowa and ends with Virginia Tech-Saint Louis.

Time is Almost Up! Fill out your bracket now for your chance to win a trip to the 2020 Final Four. Get in the action today!

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.