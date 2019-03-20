College Basketball Podcast: Picks for every NCAA Tournament game straight-up and against the spread
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss each game that'll be played on Thursday and Friday
Rick Byrd's Belmont Bruins won their first NCAA Tournament game in history late Tuesday in a contest that doubled as Fran Dunphy's final game at Temple. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing Rick and Fran.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 12:00: We went through every Thursday game of the NCAA Tournament, in the order that they'll tip off, and picked them straight up and against the spread. It starts with Louisville-Minnesota and ends with Syracuse-Baylor.
- 54:30: We went through every Friday game of the NCAA Tournament, in the order that they'll tip-off, and picked them straight up and against the spread. It starts with Cincinnati-Iowa and ends with Virginia Tech-Saint Louis.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
