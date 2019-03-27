College Basketball Podcast: Predictions for every Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the coaching carousel -- where four SEC jobs are now open
The Sweet 16 is almost here.
Great games are on tap.
So Matt Norlander and I got together Tuesday night -- because we're both traveling Wednesday -- to record another episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. We previewed, and offer predictions for, every Thursday/Friday game. But we started on the coaching carousel and touched on Nebraska firing Tim Miles, Arkansas firing Mike Anderson and Steve Prohm agreeing to a contract extension at Iowa State, which basically ends the Alabama speculation.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 25:30: We offered predictions for the two games in the West Regional -- where Gonzaga is playing Florida State and Michigan is playing Texas Tech.
- 34:30: We offered predictions for the two games in the South Regional -- where Tennessee is playing Purdue and Virginia is playing Oregon.
- 41:30: We offered predictions for the two games in the East Regional -- where Michigan State is playing LSU and Duke is playing Virginia Tech.
- 47:30: We offered predictions for the two games in the Midwest Regional -- where North Carolina is playing Auburn and Kentucky is playing Houston.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
